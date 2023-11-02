NADRA gives clarification on mobile van’s viral video

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a clarification regarding a viral video of its mobile van and said that the video was four months old, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NADRA spokesperson said in a statement that mobile registration vans were sent to different areas at the request of political personalities for computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and other documents.

پاکستان میں غیر ملکیوں کے خلاف آپریشن ہےاور 31اکتوبر 2023ڈیڈ لائن دی گئی تھی اور اسی رات کراچی میں کسی گودام میں نادرا موبائل وین غیر ملکیوں کو رجسٹرڈ کرکے پاکستانی قومیت کا CNICبنانے کا کاروبار جاری رکھے ہوئی ہے یہ ملک کر پٹوں اور ملک دشمنوں کے ہاتھ میں بے دردی سے استعمال ہورہا… pic.twitter.com/8Lejc6iaB7 — Syed Abdul Rasheed (@SyedARasheedJIP) November 2, 2023

The viral video showed a NADRA mobile registration van sent to the Khyber Chowk of Karachi’s Baldia Town area on July 20, said the spokesperson, adding that the vehicle was parked inside a building owing to bad weather.

It added that the registration process was underway at that time for the CNIC renewal of six persons including women.