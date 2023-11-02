32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 3, 2023
NADRA gives clarification on mobile van’s viral video

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a clarification regarding a viral video of its mobile van and said that the video was four months old, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NADRA spokesperson said in a statement that mobile registration vans were sent to different areas at the request of political personalities for computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and other documents.

The viral video showed a NADRA mobile registration van sent to the Khyber Chowk of Karachi’s Baldia Town area on July 20, said the spokesperson, adding that the vehicle was parked inside a building owing to bad weather.

It added that the registration process was underway at that time for the CNIC renewal of six persons including women.

