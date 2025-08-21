How to correct a parent’s name on your CNIC in Pakistan?

If you need to correct the name of a parent on your Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) in Pakistan, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) provides a clear process to follow.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Go to your nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Step 2: At the center, you’ll receive a token and wait your turn. Once called, your biometric verification will be performed.

Step 3: An officer will process your correction request. Clearly mention the incorrect and correct versions of the parent’s name. Ensure the spellings are accurate.

Step 4: You’ll be asked to verify the information and provide a new photograph and signature if needed.

Step 5: Submission of the form to the NADRA centre in charge.

Step 6: A standard or urgent processing fee may apply. NADRA staff will inform you of the current rates.

Step 7: You’ll receive a tracking slip to check the status of your updated CNIC.

Read more: NADRA CNIC Modification with Pak-ID Mobile App: Step-By-Step guide

Processing times vary depending on whether you opt for normal or urgent service.

Step 8: Once processed, you’ll receive a message or notification. Return to the center with your slip to collect your corrected CNIC.

Requirements:

Biometrics of the mother or father, whose name needs to be corrected on CNIC if alive.

Biometric testimony of any of the siblings on which CNIC the names of the parents are correct.

Biometric testimony of two siblings is needed if parents of the applicant are dead.