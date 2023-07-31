NADRA imposes new travel restriction on passengers

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has imposed a new travel restriction on passengers travelling abroad and directed to mandatory check their polio vaccination cards, ARY News reported on Monday.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) directed the airlines’ administrations to mandatory check the polio vaccination cards of passengers who are travelling abroad.

The instructions were issued to the administration of all airports and airlines. The passengers have been advised to keep updated online polio cards while travelling abroad.

It further stated that the passengers must receive their updated polio vaccination cards after the expiry of the old ones.

In June, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had abolished COVID-19 vaccination and testing evidence while travelling to and from Pakistan.

The requirement of presenting a COVID-19 vaccine certificate at the time of arrival and presenting a negative PCR Report before boarding flights or upon arrival had been abolished for all passengers.

Moreover, the condition of 2% screening for COVID-19 of passengers travelling from the UK, Gulf, and other countries had also been abolished.

“As informed by the National Command and Operations Center, the following decisions concerning inbound passengers to Pakistan will be applicable from immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification stated.