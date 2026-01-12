NADRA, interior ministry officials brief Senate body on data leak, anomalies in Pakistani family trees

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and interior ministry officials briefed Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology about data leak, anomalies in Pakistani family trees.

The meeting of the Senate body was held at the Parliament House, where the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad briefed members on the ongoing household survey via the Household App.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that fewer citizens are now providing data through self-enumeration. The “Door-to-Door” survey app will be launched soon. Officials from the Ministry of Interior highlighted that NADRA’s data is now more secure compared to a year ago, and the new NADRA chairman has added enhanced features.

Authorities revealed that previously, foreign nationals were included in Pakistani family trees, but after thorough scrutiny, up to 80% of such entries have been removed. Foreign nationals are now being removed from the database in Pakistan as well. Officials emphasised the importance of knowing who resides in Islamabad.

The data collected through self-enumeration is critical, as previously Pakistani citizens’ information was reportedly being sold on the dark web. Senator Afnanullah noted that past investigations into data leaks had resulted in 15 NADRA officers being dismissed; however, this action was insufficient to address the damage caused.

NADRA officials reassured the committee that their data is now more secure, with audits conducted by third parties to assess protection levels. The chairman of NADRA will provide a detailed briefing on data protection in the next committee meeting.