Nadra introduces cutting edge iris biometric identification system

Saturday, June 3, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced cutting edge iris recognition or eye recognition biometric identification, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The iris identification system will be used alongwith fingerprints and facial identification methods,” a spokesperson of Nadra stated.

Spokesperson said that the iris identification method has been reliable with chance of error equal to none.

“The eye scanning of a person in young age can be utilized permanently for identification,” Nadra spokesperson added.

Iris recognition or eye recognition is an automated method of biometric identification that uses mathematical pattern-recognition techniques on video images of the irides of an individual’s eyes, whose complex random patterns are unique and can be seen from some distance.

Earlier, the NADRA had launched its cutting-edge Automated Finger Identification System (AFIS) for civil purposes.

