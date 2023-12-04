Good News for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a digital Power of Attorney (PoA) service in a bid to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Monday.

The user-friendly digital Power of Attorney (PoA) service is introduced to facilitate overseas Pakistanis who face challenges in physically reaching the nearest Pakistani mission abroad.

NADRA’s initiative aims to simplify the process for granting power of attorney to individuals residing in Pakistan, allowing for a seamless and efficient experience.

نادرا کی جانب سے سمندرپار پاکستانیوں کے لئے پاور آف اٹارنی جاری کرنے کی شاندار سہولت ڈیجیٹل پاور آف اٹارنی بیرون ملک مقیم پاکستانیوں کے لئے نادرا کی جدید ترین سہولت کی بدولت پاکستان میں مقیم کسی بھی شخص کو پاور آف اٹارنی کا اجراء انتہائی آسان پاور آف اٹارنی بنوانے کے لئے… pic.twitter.com/BatgImkX96 — NADRA (@NadraPak) December 4, 2023

Pakistani diaspora holding a valid National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), CNIC, or Pakistan Origin Card (POC) can now empower any person in Pakistan through a six-step online process.

To initiate the digital power of attorney application, applicants must fulfill certain criteria, including being an overseas Pakistani.

Additionally, valid identity documents, such as CNIC/NICOP/POC for the executor(s), witnesses, and attorney, are essential, along with a valid email address, contact number, and mailing address outside of Pakistan.