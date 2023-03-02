NADRA introduces ‘Ijazat Aap Ki’ service to protect citizens personal data

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced the ‘Ijazat Aap Ki’ service to protect citizens’ data, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik said that now the citizens will have the authority to provide personal data or not.

The verification of CNIC will also be carried out with the citizen’s consent and the sensitive data will be safe with the NADRA.

The personal and family information of the citizens has become their property just like their physical property.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had decided to issue free national identity cards (NIC) to people in flood-affected areas.

The chairman NADRA had said that this project launched in association with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Women, handicapped and people from poor backgrounds in flood-affected areas of nine districts of Sindh and Balochistan will get free NICs.

