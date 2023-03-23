NADRA introduces latest Pak ID mobile app

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced the latest Pak ID mobile app, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The chairman of NADRA said that citizens can now make their CNIC and other identification documents online through this app.

The entire process is online via the Pak ID app and citizens can get their CNIC and other document delivered at home.

Furthermore, citizens can process their biometric verification and online signatures can also be done through this app.

Earlier, NADRA introduced the ‘Ijazat Aap Ki’ service to protect citizens’ data.

Chairman NADRA had said that the citizens will have the authority to provide personal data or not.

The verification of CNIC will also be carried out with the citizen’s consent and the sensitive data will be safe with the NADRA.

The personal and family information of the citizens has become their property just like their physical property.

