NADRA launches ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ online identity verification system  

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new online identity verification system, “Nishan-e-Pakistan”, aimed at modernising the verification process.

The current facility introduced by NADARA will also allow both government institutions and regulated private sector organisations to access secure and authenticated verification services through a single digital portal.

Registration, subscription and access procedures will now be completed online, removing the need for lengthy paperwork and repeated approvals.

According to NADRA officials, the initiative will particularly benefit banks, telecom companies and financial institutions, which have long relied on time-consuming manual processes to verify customer identities.

The project is part of the government’s Digital Economy Enhancement Project, aimed at strengthening national digital infrastructure and accelerating service delivery across sectors.

According to NADRA, the new system will not only make the verification process fully digital but also improve security and transparency.

The authority believes that implementing the ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ onboarding process will gear up, ensure compliance with legal requirements and ensure data protection.

The introduction of “Nishan-e-Pakistan” is expected to boost public confidence in digital services and support the growth of Pakistan’s digital economy.

Under the NADRA Ordinance and related regulations, identity verification services will now be delivered using modern technology, making them faster, more reliable and more effective.

It is to be remembered that earlier, citizens were required to make repeated visits to NADRA offices and wait in long queues to obtain identity documents, sometimes returning empty-handed due to errors or delays in processing.