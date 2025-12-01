NADRA introduces regulatory reforms in identity management system 2025

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out a wide-ranging set of new regulations under the NADRA Ordinance and relevant rules, following approval from the NADRA Authority Board, the updated regulations have also been published in the Gazette of Pakistan.

The reforms aim to enhance the verification and cancellation procedures for identity documents, amend the national identity card framework, overhaul regulations governing the Pakistan Origin Card (POC), and modernise the authority’s procurement system in line with contemporary needs.

According to the notifications, an organised mechanism has been introduced for reviewing suspicious identity records. Dedicated Verification Boards have also been established to investigate such cases, conduct hearings and issue final decisions.

NADRA officials say that measures will further strengthen the security and accuracy of the national identity system.

Amendments to the national identity card rules clarified several key definitions, improvements in service delivery, and a formal procedure for the secure disposal of obsolete or unclaimed identity cards.

The new framework also outlines a defined process for handling cases involving individuals with more than one identity card, and introduces registration rules for orphanages and child protection institutions.

Eligibility criteria for the Pakistan Origin Card (POC) have been clearly defined, with additional details outlining required documents for verifying ancestry, as well as clarifying the rights of cardholders.

In a significant governance-related move, NADRA has approved the NADRA Procurement Regulation 2025, designed to align the authority’s purchasing system with national standards of transparency and accountability.

The regulations introduce a competitive, audit-friendly procurement mechanism, particularly for sensitive ICT and security-related acquisitions.

According to the spokesperson of NADRA, the approval of these regulations marks an important step toward modernising the authority’s administrative and legal foundations.

They emphasised that the reforms reflect NADRA’s commitment to delivering secure and reliable public services.