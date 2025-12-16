NADRA issues advisory for CNIC collection

Islamabad: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued an important advisory urging citizens to collect their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) from NADRA offices within the specified timeframe.

NADRA warned that failure to collect CNICs on time could lead to complications. In a statement shared on social media, the authority emphasized that once an application is submitted, applicants must collect their ID cards before the deadline.

Under the updated policy, CNICs that are not collected within three months of the designated delivery date will be permanently discarded. In such cases, applicants will be required to reapply for a new card and pay the applicable fees.

To avoid inconvenience, NADRA encouraged citizens to use the Pak-ID mobile application or opt for the home delivery service at the time of application. These options allow CNICs to be delivered directly to applicants’ addresses, eliminating the need for repeated visits to NADRA offices.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, in cooperation with NADRA, introduced a new system for fingerprint confirmation, ARY News reported.

Those who want to get new passports can confirm their fingerprints using the NADRA Pak-ID mobile app anytime and anywhere.

If someone encounters a problem confirming their fingerprints, they can use the facial recognition facility on the app.

To submit an application for a new passport, visit the online web portal. When you reach the fingerprint phase, log in to the PAK-ID mobile app.

Next, select “Online Passport” after entering the biometric verification section. After this, enter your passport tracking ID and Identity Card number, and confirm your fingerprints and facial recognition through the app.