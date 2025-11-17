NADRA issues alert for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani nationals living abroad, especially those in the United Kingdom, have been advised to stay alert as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a warning about a fake website operating under its name.

According to the authority, the fraudulent website “NADRA Card Centre” — accessible at nadra.cardcentre.co.uk, is involved in scamming overseas Pakistanis by posing as an official NADRA service. The platform falsely claims to provide ID cards, NICOP processing, and even job opportunities.

NADRA clarified that the website has no link whatsoever with the organization and is misusing National Database and Registration Authority’s name to deceive the public. The authority warned that any personal information submitted on these platforms could be misused and may put citizens at risk of financial or identity-related harm.

NADRA has formally lodged a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Agency, urging swift action against those behind the scheme.

NADRA Issues Alert For Married Citizens

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority had urged all married citizens to update their marital status in official records at the earliest to avoid legal complications in the future.

Through a post on its official Facebook page, the authority highlighted that numerous individuals have registered their marriages with the Union Councils, but yet to be updated their detail in the NADRA database.

The authority has stressed that such individuals should promptly visit NADRA centers to have their marital status recorded correctly.

The update process is part of National Database and Registration Authority’s ongoing effort to maintain accurate and up-to-date citizen data.

Moreover, the registration authority has also launched an SMS service aimed at informing married citizens in this regard.

Citizens can obtain further information or guidance through helpline at 1777 (for mobile users) or 051-111-786-100, and by visiting the official website [www.nadra.gov.pk](http://www.nadra.gov.pk).

Update fee and requirements

According to the authority, a fee of Rs100 is charged for updating marital status on a National Identity Card (CNIC). The change is categorized as an “unprintable alteration.”

Applicants are required to submit relevant documents, such as a marriage certificate or Nikahnama, depending on their case, when submitting their request.