NADRA launches e-katchery initiative to address public complaints online

In a landmark move, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new initiative to enable citizens to have their complaints resolved from the comfort of their homes.

NADRA — the sole authorized institution responsible for issuing national identity cards and other identification documents to citizens within Pakistan and overseas — has taken this revolutionary step to ensure prompt grievance redressal for the public.

Under the special directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Director General of NADRA’s Regional Office Lahore will be hosting an e-katchery session via the official NADRA YouTube channel.

Through this e-katchery, citizens will be able to directly communicate with the DG NADRA Regional Head Office Lahore, raise their issues, and receive immediate assistance and resolution.

The live e-katchery session will be held on Wednesday, October 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To join the live stream, visit @nadraofficial on YouTube, or contact 042-99232809 for more information.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in collaboration with provincial governments, has rolled out a new digital system to register births and deaths in hospitals and healthcare centres across Pakistan, aiming to make the process faster, more efficient and transparent.

On the instructions of the Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, NADRA is actively working to improve the country’s registration system and address its shortcomings.

This initiative is part of the National Biometric and Registration Policy Framework, which was approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, on 1 January 2025.