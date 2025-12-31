NADRA launches facial recognition-based biometric verification facility

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a facial recognition-based biometric verification facility.

The definition of biometric verification has been broadened through amendments to the National Identity Card laws. Citizens can now access biometric verification using facial recognition via the Pak ID Mobile App.

From January 20, NADRA centres will start issuing biometric verification certificates based on facial recognition. According to a spokesperson, citizens can obtain the certificate for a nominal fee whenever needed.

If fingerprint verification cannot be completed, citizens will be directed to the nearest NADRA registration centre. Once facial recognition is successfully conducted, NADRA will issue the certificate.

The certificate will include the holder’s photograph, CNIC number, name, father’s name, a unique tracking ID, and a QR code. NADRA has also requested relevant government and private institutions to take necessary measures for the implementation of this facility.

After the launch of the Digital ID, this service will also be available through the Pak ID Mobile App, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, more than six million citizens obtained their identity documents through National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) Pak-ID mobile application during 2025, reflecting growing public reliance on digital government services.

In a statement, NADRA expressed its appreciation to citizens for placing strong confidence in the Pak-ID platform.

The authority said the application has significantly improved access to identity-related services and enhanced digital convenience across the country.

NADRA noted that the increasing use of the Pak-ID app underscores its role in streamlining registration processes and supporting Pakistan’s broader push towards digitalisation of public services.