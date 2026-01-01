NADRA launches major facility in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a major new facility for residents of Faisalabad to improve access to registration services.

In a statement shared on social media, NADRA announced that a self-service counter has become operational at the NADRA Big Center in Faisalabad, providing enhanced convenience for citizens.

According to NADRA, citizens can independently submit applications at the self-service counter for the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), commonly known as the B-Form, as well as for renewal or replacement of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The authority said the counter is equipped with modern facilities, enabling applicants to complete the entire application process on their own without assistance.

The initiative is aimed at making services more citizen-friendly while also helping NADRA serve a larger number of people efficiently at its registration centers.

The facility is located at NADRA Registration Center, Gateway Chowk, Satyana Road, Batala Colony, Faisalabad.

NADRA said the launch reflects its continued efforts to modernise services and provide faster, more accessible solutions for the public.

Meanwhile, the NADRA has extended the mobile-based union council registration facility to Larkana and Tando Muhammad Khan.

Under this initiative, citizens no longer need to visit union council offices to register births, deaths, marriages, or divorces. Instead, they can complete the required documentation, submit their application through the NADRA Pak ID Mobile App, and receive the relevant certificate from the comfort of their homes.

Authorities said work is under way to extend this facility to other areas, adding that it will soon be available across the entire province of Sindh.