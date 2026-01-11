Karachi gets NADRA Mega Center with 30 one-window counters

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the establishment of a new mega center in Korangi, Karachi, aimed at providing faster and more efficient services to residents of the city, ARY News reported.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the NADRA Regional Head Office Karachi and the TMC Korangi will be signed on January 13, 2026.

The mega center will feature 30 one-window counters, capable of serving 2,500 to 3,000 applicants daily. The facility will include specialized counters for succession certificates, Pak ID cards, self-service, thalassemia tests, weapon licenses, and a dedicated counter for senior citizens. A zonal office will also be established within the center.

NADRA stated that the new Korangi mega center will provide easy access to all services under one roof for nearly 4 million residents of Korangi, Landhi, Korangi Creek, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir Model Colony, Chakro Goth, Bin Qasim, Steel Town, Ibrahim Hyderi, Qayoomabad, and surrounding areas.

The new facility is expected to significantly reduce wait times and improve service delivery for citizens across these neighborhoods.

NADRA Simplifies Biometric Verification for Vehicle Transfers

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced a verification facility for the buying and selling of registered vehicles in Sindh.

NADRA launched this initiative in partnership with the Sindh government. Under the new system, vehicles and cars can now be verified through NADRA’s Pak ID mobile application.

This allows citizens to verify a vehicle’s details from the comfort of their homes using the app.

Once the vehicle’s credentials are confirmed through the app, citizens can proceed with the remaining registration phases at the respective provincial departments.

For further information, citizens can visit the official NADRA website or contact their helpline by dialing 1777.