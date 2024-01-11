NADRA launches mobile app for online issuance of documents

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced Pak ID mobile app through which the people will be able to get Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and Family Registration Certificate (FRC) online.

According to the details, the NADRA has provided modern facilities, refraining the citizens from long queues at the centers. After completing the process through the app, the applicant could get their ID documents delivered to their doorstep.

Through NADRA Pak ID mobile app, photo upload, fingerprints verification and online payment have been made easy. NADRA spokesperson said that now CNICs, FRCs and even CNICs for overseas Pakistani could be issued online.

Earlier in December, NADRA updated the fee for the renewal of smart ID cards.

The NADRA smart card is a national identity card with the addition of a chip on the card which helps log information. It also secures your identity and other important records with an additional layer of biometric verification.

Here is the list of the fees for NADRA smart ID cards and others.