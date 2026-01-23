NADRA launches mobile registration drive in UK on January 24

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will hold a mobile registration operation in the United Kingdom on January 24, 2026, to provide identity-related services closer to the Pakistani community.

The initiative will cover Burton upon Trent (Birmingham region) and Doncaster (Bradford region), allowing applicants to access registration and documentation services without travelling long distances.

The mobile drive is part of NADRA’s ongoing efforts to improve service accessibility for overseas Pakistanis by delivering essential identity services at convenient locations.

We look forward to serve you at your convenience, the NADRA said in its message for overseas Pakistanis in United Kingdom (UK).

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) services are now accessible at more than 2,000 e-sahulat franchise locations across Pakistan.