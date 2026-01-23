NADRA launches mobile registration drive in UK on January 24
- Jan 23, 2026
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will hold a mobile registration operation in the United Kingdom on January 24, 2026, to provide identity-related services closer to the Pakistani community.
The initiative will cover Burton upon Trent (Birmingham region) and Doncaster (Bradford region), allowing applicants to access registration and documentation services without travelling long distances.
The mobile drive is part of NADRA’s ongoing efforts to improve service accessibility for overseas Pakistanis by delivering essential identity services at convenient locations.
According to NADRA statement, citizens can renew their CNICs or apply for a replacement for lost identity cards at a franchise conveniently located near their home.
For information on the nearest e-sahulat franchise, a complete list is available at the following link:
https://www.nadra.gov.pk/eSahulatFranchises
This expansion makes the National Database and Registration Authority services more convenient and accessible for all Pakistanis, reducing the need to visit central offices.
National Database & Registration Authority is an independent and autonomous agency under the control of the Interior Secretary of Pakistan that regulates government databases and statistically manages the sensitive registration database of all the National Citizens of Pakistan.
Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar is serving as the Chairman since 2 October 2023.