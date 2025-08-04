NADRA launches nationwide minority registration drive

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a minority registration drive across Pakistan to promote equal rights and citizenship for the minorities.



The campaign will be operational until August 11, 2025, according with National Minorities Day, and focuses on facilitating the issuance and renewal of identity documents for individuals pertaining to minority communities.

An official statement, released by NADRA, states, “You are allowed to have the same rights as every other citizen,” highlighting the organisation’s promise to equal rights for minorities.

The initiative fosters the inclusion of minority members to register themselves and ensures safe access to important civic services such as education, healthcare, and voting.

To ensure convenience, NADRA will organise Mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) in several regions, allowing citizens to apply for or renew their identity cards.

Alternatively, individuals can make the most of the campaign by visiting their nearest NADRA centre.

This minority registration drive is part of NADRA’s strategic digital vision and inclusive service delivery.

By making it easier, NADRA plans to foster national unity and ensure that no citizen is left behind.

The campaign has been warmly received as a positive step toward empowering disregarded communities and reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to solidarity and equal opportunity.