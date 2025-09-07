NADRA launches Pak ID Mobile App 5.0.0 with enhanced features 

In its latest update, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched Pak ID Mobile App Version 5.0.0 with new facilities for citizens.

According to NADRA, the new version provides improved services with an upgraded dashboard, a refined search option, and a faster process for the cancellation of identity cards.

The app now includes bilingual labeling of all features in both English and Urdu, ensuring easier access for users in rural areas as well.

Additional upgrades include application tracking within the inbox and an online facility for death registration through Union Councils in selected districts.

Following the launch of Version 5.0.0, authorities have urged citizens to download the updated app to fully benefit from the enhanced services.

Read more: NADRA launches fast-track registration for flood victims in Swat and Buner

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) started proceeding with a fast-track registration campaign to support flood-affected communities in Swat and Buner.

Jointly with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), NADRA arranged mobile teams to provide on-the-spot identity card services and enable urgent registration for relief eligibility.

Mobile registration units visited different impacted areas, including Lundikass, Babuzai (Swat), and several locations in Buner, offering residents streamlined access to Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

By this initiative, displaced individuals can quickly access government help and social protection schemes.