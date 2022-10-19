NADRA launches ‘Rehbar’ mobile application

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Wednesday officially launched the ‘Rehbar’ mobile application, assisting people by answering their NADRA-related queries, ARY News reported.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik said that the application has been developed to assist citizens. People can get NADRA-related information from their homes, he added.

He said that people can get to know the timings, location and other information about their closest NADRA centre using the Rehbar application. The application is a step forward to indulge the citizen in the process and create ease in the NADRA processes.

Earlier in September, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) started construction of another mega centre in Karachi after a gap of five years.

According to details, the NADRA administration started constructing the fourth mega centre at Karachi’s University Road in a bid to facilitate the people of the port city.

Sources told ARY News that the NADRA had planned to establish a total of seven mega centres in the city. After District East, mega centres will also be built in Malir and Kemari.

