NADRA announces special facility for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a special facility for overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia.

According to the authority’s press release, NADRA mobile registration team will be available in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam city on September 26 and 27 (Friday and Saturday).

Tamimi New Camp and Zohran Eastern Province from 8 in the morning till 3 pm, local time.

Services including new Smart NICOP, Smart NICOP re-print, DUP clearance, NICOP change into Smart NICOP, cancellation of NICOP and Smart NICOP and FRC.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority introduced a major facility for citizens, allowing them to pay application fees through multiple convenient methods after approval of their requests.

According to details, applicants will now be able to deposit fees directly at the concerned NADRA office in cash.

In addition, payment can also be made through JazzCash, Easypaisa, or E-Sahulat outlets, providing citizens with easier access to services without unnecessary hassle.

NADRA has also enabled a digital payment feature through QR codes.

At the time of application submission, citizens can obtain a QR code from NADRA staff, scan it using their mobile banking application, and pay the fee online instantly without any additional charges.