NADRA launches special service for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out a special facility for Pakistani citizens residing in Saudi Arabia.

A mobile registration team of NADRA is visiting Saudi Arabia in coordination with the Pakistan Embassy, aiming to provide special services to overseas Pakistanis.

The NADRA service will be available in Dammam on 19 and 20 December 2025 (Friday and Saturday), from 8:00am to 3:00pm local time, at Tamimi New Camp, Dhahran, Eastern Province.

According to NADRA, the initiative aims to make identity-related services more accessible to overseas Pakistanis by providing all procedures at a single, nearby location.

Services to be offered include the issuance of new Smart National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (Smart NICOP), reprints and renewals, DUP clearance, Change in Smart NICOP, Smart NICOP card cancellation, and Family Registration Certificate (FRC) services.

Overseas Pakistani declared dead in NADRA records returns to Pakistan, only to find family betrayal

An overseas Pakistani who had been declared dead in the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) records by his own family—allegedly to seize his property—has returned to Pakistan and approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for justice.

Imran Malik filed a petition stating that his family fraudulently used a fake death certificate to have him recorded as deceased. According to the fabricated certificate, Malik was declared dead in April 2024.

Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho heard the petition and questioned how the petitioner managed to return to Pakistan if he had been officially declared dead.

Malik’s lawyer informed the court that his passport had not been cancelled, allowing him to travel back. However, he is now stuck in Pakistan and cannot return abroad.

Malik’s lawyer told the court that the petitioner, who had been living abroad, returned to Pakistan in October after four years.

When he attempted to open a bank account, he was informed that his identity card had been blocked. Upon contacting NADRA, he learned that he had died in April 2024.