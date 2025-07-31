NADRA mobile registration drive expands across UK

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is launching a NADRA Mobile Registration Drive across main UK cities on August 2 and 3, 2025, providing essential ID documentation services to overseas Pakistani communities.

According to the schedule, the mobile registration vans will be positioned at three different locations, including Burton on Trent (Birmingham) – location, Middlesbrough (Bradford) – location, and Belfast (Manchester) – location.

This initiative is a component of NADRA’s comprehensive strategy to improve access to Pakistani ID services UK, especially for the people who are unable to visit permanent registration centres.

The mobile vans will expedite the issuance and renewal of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), family registration certificates, and other important documentation processes.

UK Pakistani citizens are encouraged to bring necessary documents such as old CNICs or B-Forms for swift processing.

Female staff and separate counters for women will be arranged for women citizens to ensure a relaxing experience for all attendees.

For more details, users can visit the official NADRA website or follow the WhatsApp Channel. NADRA Complaints Portal can be used to send complaints and feedback.

The NADRA Mobile Registration Drive reflects the organization’s commitment to digital transformation and citizen convenience, aligning with its recent launch of a mobile app for online registration of births, deaths, and marital status.

