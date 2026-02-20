NADRA mobile registration facility announced for Pakistanis in UAE

Pakistani nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates have been offered a special facilitation initiative, as the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) Mobile Registration Team will visit Pakistan Consulate alongside consular officials.

The initiative will provide on-the-spot services for the issuance of new identity documents, as well as modification and renewal of existing records, bringing essential registration facilities closer to the community.

The mobile registration service will be held in Sharjah on Sunday, 22 February 2026, from 8:00am to 2:00pm (local time).

Venue: Pakistan Social Centre, near Al Manakh Park, Sharjah.

The facility aims to ease access to NADRA services for overseas Pakistanis and reduce the need for long-distance travel to permanent registration centres.

Ramadan 2026: NADRA announces centres timings

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the office schedule of its offices across the country for the holy month of Ramadan starting from February 19, ARY News reported.

NADRA Registration Centres

Five Days a Week Registration Centres

NADRA Registration Centres, operating under a single-shift schedule for 5 days a week, will remain open from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while on Fridays the timings will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Six Days a Week Registration Centres

Those working in single shift for 6 days a week will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.