NADRA mobile van schedule- Nov 10, 2025 update

Islamabad: Pakistan National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has relaunched its mobile registration van service to facilitate residents of far-flung areas across the country.

NADRA, the sole authority responsible for issuing national identity cards (CNIC) and related identification documents to Pakistani citizens at home and overseas, provides numerous services to facilitate citizens.

Among these is the Mobile Registration Van service, which travels to rural and far-flung areas to help residents obtain necessary identification documents.

According to NADRA, the mobile registration campaign has resumed from Monday and will continue until 14 November.

During this period, the mobile vans will visit several districts in Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Layyah, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Vehari, Pakpattan and Rahim Yar Khan.

The service will operate daily from 8am to 4pm, allowing residents in these areas to apply for and collect required identity documents.

Details of specific locations and schedules for each district are available via a link provided by NADRA. https://www.nadra.gov.pk/mrvSchedule

NADRA opens first Women-Only registration center

Continuing to facilitate the masses, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has now initiated the first-ever Women Registration Center (WRC).

The NADRA inaugurated the women’s center in Dera Ghazi Khan, South Punjab. The facility provides a safe, comfortable, and respectful environment to women where they can easily access all registration-related services.

The center has been designed to empower women by offering them a secure space to obtain essential identity documents such as CNICs, family registration certificates, and child registration forms without inconvenience or hesitation.

The center is located at the Mall of DG Khan, Garden Town, Multan Road.

The country’s mass registration authority officials highlighted that these documents are more than just papers; they represent a woman’s financial independence, property rights, and political identity.

NADRA aims to promote inclusivity and ensure that every woman in South Punjab can establish her legal identity with dignity through this initiative.