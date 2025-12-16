NADRA new ID card fee structure and collection Dec. 2025 update

Lahore: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued a public advisory advising citizens to collect their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) within the stipulated time to avoid complications.

ID Card Collection Policy

The authority stated that under the updated policy, if the CNIC is not collected within three months of the designated delivery date, it cautioned that uncollected cards could be discarded permanently.

In such cases, applicants will be required to submit a fresh application and pay the applicable fees.

Pak ID Mobile App or OPT

NADRA has also encouraged citizens to use the Pakistan ID mobile application or opt for the home delivery service when applying for CNIC.

These options allow applicants to receive their CNICs at their registered address, removing the need to visit NADRA offices in person.

NADRA New ID Card Fee Structure December 2025

NADRA has also outlined its revised fee structure and processing timelines for the new Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) in Pakistan, as of December 2025, offering three distinct services based on urgency.

For fresh applications, the normal service remains free and takes up to 15 days.

The urgent service costs Rs1,150, with processing completed within 12 days, while the executive service is priced at Rs2,150 and promises delivery within six days.