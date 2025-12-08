NADRA to roll out mechanism for immediate regisration of newborns

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to register newborns with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on the day of birth.

According to details, the Local Government Department of Punjab has decided that all children born in public and private hospitals across the province will now be registered with NADRA on the day of birth.

The initiative is being taken in collaboration with the Health Department and NADRA to ensure faster, more efficient documentation of births.

According to the Local Government Department, the new system aims to eliminate delays and ensure the issuance of a Child Registration Certificate (B-Form/CRC) immediately after birth.

NADRA emphasised that the B-Form, or Child Registration Certificate (CRC), is essential for every child, as it is required for obtaining a passport, registering for board examinations, and completing other legal formalities.

Parents must present a valid National Identity Card (NIC) or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), along with documentary proof of birth issued by the local union council.

Under the updated regulations, for the B-Form, biometric data or photographs are not required for children under three. For children aged three to ten, a photograph and, where possible, an iris scan will be mandatory. From ten to eighteen years of age, fingerprints, photographs, and iris scans will be required. Each child will be issued an individual CRC with a specified validity period.

B-Form Fee and Processing Period

* Standard Application: Fee of Rs 50, with a processing time of seven days.

* Executive Application: Fee of Rs 500, with a processing time of within one day.

Officials believe that the move marks a vital step towards streamlining the registration process and advancing the digital database system.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was established as National Database Organization (NDO), an attached department under the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan in 1998.

On 10 March, 2000, NDO & Directorate General of Registration (DGR) merged to form NADRA; an independent corporate body with requisite autonomy to operate independently and facilitate good governance.