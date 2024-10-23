NICOP: Fee structure for Pakistanis living in Canada; October 2024

The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), which is issued to Pakistani nationals who are living or want to travel overseas, including Canada, is issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The NICOP enables Pakistani individuals to enter Pakistan without a visa, If they have dual nationality. In order to apply for the smart NICOP for the first time, a passport number is needed.

Canada and a number of countries are in Zone A, which is one of two zones that NADRA has created for better administration purposes. Each zone has a distinct cost structure.

NADRA NICOP Fee for Canada

So far as of October 2024, the fee structure for NICOP for Canada remains unchanged. The fees are charged in US dollars for online applications. The normal fee for a new Smart NICOP is $39, the urgent fee is $57, and the executive fee is $75

For applications processed within Pakistan, the fees are charged in Pakistani rupees. The normal fee for Zone A countries, including Canada, is PKR 11,340, the urgent fee is PKR 16,589, and the executive fee is PKR 21,820.