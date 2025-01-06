NADRA NICOP: Fee for Pakistanis living in Europe, January 2025

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authorised body to issue the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) living abroad including Europe.

This NADRA NICOP is designed for Pakistani nationals planning to travel abroad or settle in foreign countries.

Any citizen of Pakistan is eligible to apply for a NADRA NICOP, which enables dual nationals to enter Pakistan without needing a visa. To apply for a Smart NICOP, a valid passport number is mandatory.

Applications can be submitted at any NADRA office within Pakistan, while overseas Pakistanis can visit their respective consulates or apply online.

NADRA has classified countries into two categories: Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes European and Western countries like Canada, while Zone B comprises Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

NADRA NICOP for Pakistanis living in Europe

As of January, the NADRA NICOP fee remains unchanged at Rs 21,820 for executive processing. While the urgent fee is fixed at Rs16,589, and the regular fee for a new NICOP is Rs11,340.

The application can also be submitted via NADRA’s online platform or mobile app for added convenience.

Follow these steps when visiting an NRC

Obtain a token.

Your photograph will be taken.

Your fingerprints and signature will be recorded.

Complete the required data entry.

Review the printed form and submit your application.

Applying for NICOP through the Pak Identity Website:

For a more convenient option, applicants can apply for a Smart NICOP online at the Pak Identity website