NADRA NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in Germany; Feb 2025

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authorised body to issue the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) including those living in Germany.

This NADRA NICOP is designed for Pakistani nationals planning to travel abroad or settle in foreign countries.

Any citizen of Pakistan is eligible to apply for a NADRA NICOP, which enables dual nationals to enter Pakistan without needing a visa. To apply for a Smart NICOP, a valid passport number is mandatory.

Applications can be submitted at any NADRA office within Pakistan, while overseas Pakistanis can visit their respective consulates or apply online.

NADRA has classified countries into two categories: Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes European and Western countries like Canada, while Zone B comprises Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

NADRA NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in Germany

On 18th February 2025, the NADRA NICOP fee remains unchanged. Zone A and Zone B are the two groups into which NADRA has separated the nations of the world. Additionally, the fee schedules for the two zones differ. Germany is one of the nations that are located in Zone A.

As of February 2025, the standard charge for a new NICOP in Pakistani rupees is Rs11, 340; the urgent fee is Rs16,589; and the executive fee is Rs21,820

The new Smart NICOP has an online standard price of $39, an urgent fee of $57, and an executive fee of $75.

Follow these steps when visiting an NRC:

Obtain a token.

Your photograph will be taken.

Your fingerprints and signature will be recorded.

Complete the required data entry.

Review the printed form and submit your application.

Applying for NICOP through the Pak Identity Website

For a more convenient option, applicants can apply for a Smart NICOP online at the Pak-Identity website. This service also allows for doorstep delivery.