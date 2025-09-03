NADRA NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia- September 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), the authorized body responsible for issuing the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), has updated the NADRA NICOP fees for Pakistani nationals residing in Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The NICOP is a vital document for overseas Pakistanis, offering a range of benefits and services to facilitate their connection with Pakistan.

Family members of overseas Pakistanis living abroad are also eligible to obtain the NADRA’s National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis, which provides them with numerous advantages. The NADRA NICOP ensures that holders are recognized as Pakistani citizens while granting them access to various privileges.

Benefits of NADRA National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis

The NADRA NICOP offers the following key benefits to holders:

Visa-Free Entry to Pakistan : NICOP holders can enter Pakistan using a foreign passport without requiring a visa.

: NICOP holders can enter Pakistan using a foreign passport without requiring a visa. Recognition as Pakistani Citizen : Confirms the holder’s status as a Pakistani citizen.

: Confirms the holder’s status as a Pakistani citizen. Property Transactions : Cardholders can buy and sell properties in Pakistan.

: Cardholders can buy and sell properties in Pakistan. Banking Services : The NICOP allows holders to open and operate bank accounts in Pakistan.

: The NICOP allows holders to open and operate bank accounts in Pakistan. Pakistani Passport : NADRA card holders are eligible to apply for a Pakistani passport.

: NADRA card holders are eligible to apply for a Pakistani passport. Voting Rights: Cardholders can exercise their voting rights while in Pakistan.

Where to Apply

For applicants in Pakistan, NADRA NICOP applications can be submitted at any nearby NADRA Registration Center (NRC). For those residing abroad, NADRA NICOP applications can be processed at Pakistani embassies in the respective countries. Additionally, NADRA has introduced the Pak-Identity app, enabling overseas Pakistanis to conveniently apply for the NADRA NICOP online from anywhere in the world.

NADRA NICOP Fees in Pakistan

The fees for obtaining a NADRA National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan are as follows:

Normal Category : PKR 5,500 (approximately USD 20, based on an exchange rate of 1 USD = 278 PKR).

: PKR 5,500 (approximately USD 20, based on an exchange rate of 1 USD = 278 PKR). Urgent Category : PKR 8,300 (approximately USD 30).

: PKR 8,300 (approximately USD 30). Executive Category: PKR 11,000 (approximately USD 40).

NADRA NICOP Fees in Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia

NADRA services, including NADRA NICOP issuance, are available at Pakistani embassies in Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Overseas Pakistanis can visit these embassies to apply for the NADRA NICOP. The fees are charged in the local currency of the host country, ensuring ease of access for applicants.

Online Fees

For those applying for the NICOP through the Pak-Identity app from Arab countries, the fees are:

Normal Category : USD 20 (approximately PKR 5,560).

: USD 20 (approximately PKR 5,560). Urgent Category : USD 30 (approximately PKR 8,340).

: USD 30 (approximately PKR 8,340). Executive Category: USD 40 (approximately PKR 11,120).

The NICOP remains an essential tool for overseas Pakistanis, ensuring seamless access to services and maintaining their connection with Pakistan.

Also Read: NICOP Guide for Overseas Pakistanis