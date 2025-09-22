NADRA NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in South Africa- September 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), the authorized body responsible for issuing the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), has updated the NADRA NICOP fees for Pakistani nationals residing in South Africa.

The NICOP is a vital document for overseas Pakistanis, offering a range of benefits and services to facilitate their connection with Pakistan.

Family members of overseas Pakistanis living abroad are also eligible to obtain the NADRA’s National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis, which provides them with numerous advantages. The NICOP ensures that holders are recognized as Pakistani citizens while granting them access to various privileges.

Benefits of NADRA NICOP for Overseas Pakistanis

The NICOP offers the following key benefits to holders:

Visa-Free Entry to Pakistan : NICOP holders can enter Pakistan using a foreign passport without requiring a visa.

: NICOP holders can enter Pakistan using a foreign passport without requiring a visa. Recognition as Pakistani Citizen : Confirms the holder’s status as a Pakistani citizen.

: Confirms the holder’s status as a Pakistani citizen. Property Transactions : Cardholders can buy and sell properties in Pakistan.

: Cardholders can buy and sell properties in Pakistan. Banking Services : The NICOP allows holders to open and operate bank accounts in Pakistan.

: The NICOP allows holders to open and operate bank accounts in Pakistan. Pakistani Passport : NADRA card holders are eligible to apply for a Pakistani passport.

: NADRA card holders are eligible to apply for a Pakistani passport. Voting Rights: Cardholders can exercise their voting rights while in Pakistan.

Where to Apply

For applicants in Pakistan, NICOP applications can be submitted at any nearby NADRA Registration Center (NRC). For those residing abroad, NADRA NICOP applications can be processed at Pakistani embassies in the respective countries. Additionally, NADRA has introduced the Pak-Identity app, enabling overseas Pakistanis to conveniently apply for the NICOP online from anywhere in the world.

NADRA NICOP Fee for South Africa in Rupees

NADRA has divided its fee structure for the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) into two zones — Zone A and Zone B. South Africa falls under Zone B.

As per the latest schedule, the NICOP fee for South Africa is as follows:

Normal Category : PKR 5,500 (approximately USD 20, based on an exchange rate of 1 USD = 278 PKR).

: PKR 5,500 (approximately USD 20, based on an exchange rate of 1 USD = 278 PKR). Urgent Category : PKR 8,300 (approximately USD 30).

: PKR 8,300 (approximately USD 30). Executive Category: PKR 11,000 (approximately USD 40).