NADRA NICOP: Fee structure for Pakistanis living in Canada

LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authorised body responsible for issuing the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to Pakistani nationals living or planning to travel abroad, including to Canada.

This document allows Pakistani citizens to travel to Pakistan without needing a visa if they hold dual nationality. However, a passport number is required to apply for the smart NICOP for the first time.

For better management purposes, NADRA has categorised countries into two zones, Zone A and Zone B, each with a different fee structure and Canada falls under Zone A, along with several other countries.

So far as of September 2024, the fee structure for NICOP for Canada remains unchanged. The fees are charged in US dollars for online applications. The normal fee for a new Smart NICOP is $39, the urgent fee is $57, and the executive fee is $75.

For applications processed within Pakistan, the fees are charged in Pakistani rupees. The normal fee for Zone A countries, including Canada, is PKR 11,340, the urgent fee is PKR 16,589, and the executive fee is PKR 21,8201.

NADRA’s fee structure ensures that Pakistani nationals residing abroad can easily obtain their NICOPs, facilitating their travel and legal identification needs. Although there were rumours of changed fees, the unchanged fee structure for September 2024 provides consistency and predictability for applicants planning their travel and documentation processes.

It is important to remember that the NICOP is an essential document for overseas Pakistanis, offering them the convenience of travelling to Pakistan without the hassle of obtaining a visa. With visa-free entry in their original country, it also serves as a vital identification document for various legal and administrative purposes.

NADRA says that its efficient processing and clear fee structure help streamline the application process, making it easier for Pakistani nationals to stay connected with their homeland.