NADRA NICOP: Fee structure for Pakistanis living in Norway

ISLAMABAD: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authorised body to issue the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

This NADRA NICOP is designed for Pakistani nationals planning to travel abroad or settle in foreign countries. Any citizen of Pakistan is eligible to apply for a NADRA NICOP, which enables dual nationals to enter Pakistan without needing a visa. To apply for a Smart NICOP, a valid passport number is mandatory.

Applications can be submitted at any NADRA office within Pakistan, while overseas Pakistanis can visit their respective consulates or apply online.

NADRA has classified countries into two categories: Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes European and Western countries like Canada, while Zone B comprises Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

NADRA NICOP fee for Norway

As of November 2024, the normal fee for NADRA NICOP for Norway stands at Rs11,340 while urgent fee is Rs16,589. NADRA also offers executive category to the customers. The fee for executive category stands at Rs21,820.