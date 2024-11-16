NADRA NICOP: Fee structure for Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authorised body to issue the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

This NADRA NICOP is designed for Pakistani nationals planning to travel abroad or settle in foreign countries. Any citizen of Pakistan is eligible to apply for a NADRA NICOP, which enables dual nationals to enter Pakistan without needing a visa. To apply for a Smart NICOP, a valid passport number is mandatory.

Applications can be submitted at any NADRA office within Pakistan, while overseas Pakistanis can visit their respective consulates or apply online.

NADRA has classified countries into two categories: Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes European and Western countries like Canada, while Zone B comprises Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

NADRA NICOP fee

As of November 2024, the normal fee for NICOP for Saudi Arabia stands at Rs5,620 while urgent fee is Rs8,440. NADRA also offers executive category to the customers. The fee for executive category stands at Rs11,250.

The online normal fee for NICOP for Saudi Arabia stands at $20 while the urgent fee is $30 and executive fee standing at $40. The application can also be submitted via NADRA’s online platform or mobile app for added convenience.

Read More: NADRA NICOP: Fee structure for Pakistanis living in Canada

On 13 Nov 2024, NADRA NICOP fee remains unchanged. For Zone A countries, the NADRA NICOP fee for a new Smart NICOP remained $39 for normal processing, $57 for urgent, and $75 for executive. In Pakistani Rupees, the charges were Rs11,340, Rs16,589, and Rs21,820, respectively.

For Zone B countries, the normal processing fee was US$20, urgent is $30, and executive is $40. In Pakistan, the corresponding fees were Rs5,620 for normal, Rs8,440 for urgent, and Rs11,250 for executive processing.