NADRA makes fresh announcement about NICOP fee

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has abolished the cancellation fee for the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) in case of death, to ensure the timely registration of deaths.

According to the details, NADRA has rolled out this facility for overseas Pakistanis in line with the directives of the Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi.

According to NADRA, any immediate family member of the deceased, parents, siblings (Alpha family), or spouse and children (Beta family) can cancel the NICOP free of charge following the registration of the death with the relevant Union Council or Pakistani embassy.

The process can be completed either through the Pak-ID mobile app or by visiting the nearest NADRA centre. NADRA has also removed the condition to submit the deceased’s NICOP card for cancellation.

Read Also: NADRA introduces nationwide digital birth and death registration System

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in collaboration with provincial governments, has rolled out a new digital system to register births and deaths in hospitals and healthcare centres across Pakistan, aiming to make the process faster, more efficient and transparent.

On the instructions of the Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, NADRA is actively working to improve the country’s registration system and address its shortcomings.

This initiative is part of the National Biometric and Registration Policy Framework, which was approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, on 1 January 2025.

According to NADRA, the system is currently operating in a trial phase, with plans to expand nationwide once provincial preparations are complete.

Under the pilot project, NADRA has installed the system in more than 50 hospitals and health centres across Pakistan. These include Islamabad’s PIMS, CDA and Federal Government hospitals, Lahore’s Lady Aitchison Hospital, Bolan Medical College, DHQ, Sheikh Zayed and Arya Hospital in Quetta.

As well as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in DHQ hospital Haripur, Batkhela, DHQ hospital Mirpur in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Shaheed syed-Ur-Rehman hospital in Gilgit and facility was also provided in numerous hospital and basic health centers in Hyderabad and Matiari.

Under this new system, hospitals and health centers will automatically notify NADRA of any birth or death. NADRA will then send a message via mobile app and SMS to the parents or relatives, guiding them to complete registration at respective local union council.