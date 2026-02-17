NADRA offers free first ID cards for citizens

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced that citizens applying for their first Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) will be issued the document free of charge.

According to NADRA, the move applies to Pakistanis who have reached the age of 18 and are applying for their first non-smart chip identity card at no cost, simply by visiting a NADRA centre. Citizens can get their cards within 15 days without any fees.

Processing times and fees

Under the new policy, the first non-smart chip CNIC will be issued without any fee; however, applicants seeking faster processing can opt for paid categories: Urgent service: Delivery within 12 days at a cost of Rs1,150 and executive service, delivery within 6 days for Rs 2,150

Online Appointment

NADRA has introduced an appointment booking feature through its Pak ID mobile application. The system allows applicants to schedule visits to NADRA centres nationwide.

To book an appointment, applicants have to open the updated Pak ID mobile app, select the “Appointment” option, and then choose an available time slot.

To ensure smooth processing, NADRA advises customers to arrive at the center at least 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment time, ensuring priority processing.

