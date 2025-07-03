NADRA offices to remain closed on THESE days

On the directives of the General Administration & Coordination Department, all government offices, including the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), will remain closed on the account of Ashura 2025, ARY News reported.

Citizens looking for NADRA services are advised to plan accordingly, as the NADRA office closure will affect operations for two continues days. The offices will resume regular functioning on Monday, July 7, 2025.

According to the announcement, the NADRA office closure also applies to service centres that are 24-hour operational. The operations will be closed from midnight between July 4 and 5 and will reopen at midnight between July 6 and 7, completing the full 48-hour duration of the holiday.

However, citizens may have to access select NADRA services remotely through the Pak ID mobile app, which remains operational during the NADRA office closure.

In observance of Ashura holidays 2025, the Sindh government has officially announced July 5 and 6, 2025, in compliance with the 9th and 10th of Muharram, as public holidays across the province.

The announcement corresponds to the nationwide observance of Ashura, a memorial of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and his companions at Karbala.

On the same dates, the federal government has also declared public holidays.

While most administrative bodies will continue operations despite Ashura holidays 2025, departments involved in essential services and Muharram-related security duties will continue functioning.

This includes law enforcement, emergency services, and municipal authorities tasked with managing religious processions and gatherings.

Read More: Karachi Traffic Police unveil plan for Muharram processions



The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday announced a traffic management plan to facilitate commuters during the Muharram-ul-Haram processions on the 8th, 9th, and 10th Muharram.

The central processions will start at Nishtar Park and follow designated routes before being concluded at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

MA Jinnah Road will be closed from Guru Mandir to Tower during the processions for security reasons.