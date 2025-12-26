NADRA offices in Islamabad to remain closed today

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices in Islamabad will remain closed on Friday (today), December 26, on account of a public holiday.

According to a notice issued by National Database and Registration Authority, all offices will resume operations at 8:00am on Saturday, December 27.

During the closure, NADRA services will remain available through the Pak-ID mobile application, while helpline numbers will continue to operate as normal.

Meanwhile, keeping tradition of bringing ease and facilitating the customers, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has made its centre at Karachi Shahrah e Quaideen functional for all day from 8 am to 10 pm.

The NADRA from December 22, coming Monday is going to start evening shift at Karachi Shahrah e Quaideen which will run from 3 pm afternoon to 10 pm night.

The latest facilitation will help citizens registration more easy. The NADRA always striving making people service more better.

As per the new timings at NADRA centre Shahra-e-Quaideen.

