NADRA official caught on camera misbehaving with elderly woman

KARACHI: An official of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was caught on camera misbehaving with an elderly woman and her son at NADRA’s Karachi office, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Nadra official deployed at the Karachi office has misbehaved with an elderly woman and her son who had visited the center for the renewal of computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

In a video, available with ARY News, it can be seen that Nadra official was misbehaving with son of an elderly woman for bringing her mother to Nadra center again and again for ID card issuance.

“Why are you bringing your old mother here again and again…You won’t get an ID card if you come here 100 times…Go to Gujarnala,” he replied to citizen and his mother.

The footage of the incident got viral on social media causing embarrassment for the Nadra department.

