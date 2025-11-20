NADRA: Step-by-step online car ownership transfer guide 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out another facility for citizens in Pakistan, allowing residents of the federal capital to transfer ownership of Islamabad-registered vehicles from their homes.

If a citizen wants to transfer the ownership of his Islamabad-registered vehicle to another person, the process of biometric verification through NADRA’s Pak ID mobile phone app is now very easy.

Under the new system, sellers and buyers can complete most steps digitally.

Step-by-step process

Download the Pak ID app on mobile phone, register an account and then log in.

On the home screen, open Apply Digital Cards and select ICT Vehicle to view all vehicles registered in your name. Then choose the vehicle you wish to transfer and tap Transfer Now, and Verify Applicant Facial.

Select either the front or back camera and position your face within the on-screen circle to capture the photo.

After completing facial verification, proceed to Verify Applicant Fingerprint and authenticate your fingerprints as instructed. Once verified, the Application Details screen will appear.

Enter the buyer’s CNIC number, select Executive under Application Processing Category, and check the displayed fee.

After submitting all details, click the submit application button. A Tracking ID and PIN code will appear in the Applications section; these must be shared with the buyer.

The buyer logs into their Pak ID app, selects Vehicle Transfer under Government Services, enters the Tracking ID and PIN, and confirms the displayed information.

The buyer then completes their own facial and fingerprint verification. Once done, the seller will see the application status update automatically.

After approval, a Pay Now option appears next to the Tracking ID. Payment can be made via EasyPaisa, Raast, E-Sahulat, JazzCash, or debit/credit card.

Following payment, the biometric receipt can be downloaded from ID Vault under Vehicle Transfer, the subfolder of My Documents.

Finally, the buyer must submit the biometric receipt and required documents to the Excise and Taxation Office, Islamabad, to finalise the ownership transfer.