NADRA to hold open courts in Karachi on August 29

Karachi: On the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is set to organise open courts on Thursday, August 29, 2025, to listen public’s problems and provide them on the spot for their document-related concerns.



In a social media announcement, NADRA has mentioned that two open court sessions will be held at key Karachi locations, including Mega Centre, SITE Industrial Area, Siemens Chowrangi Zone, where sessions will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, on Friday, August 29, and Mega Center, Plot D 1-15, Block L, District Central, North Nazimabad Zone from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, on Friday, August 29.

People are urged to join the session closest to their residence and should bring any important documents to help with issues about CNICs, family registration certificates, and other identity services.

These open courts are part of NADRA’s effort to reach out to the public to make their services better and more transparent.

For more information on the NADRA office hours and services in Karachi, you can check out the NADRA Karachi guide on Startup Pakistan.

NADRA is Pakistan’s official agency dedicated to managing citizen identity records, including issuing CNICs, B-Forms, and other essential documents.

To streamline access, NADRA offers the Pak ID application, a digital platform from which users can apply for identity documents, upload required files, track application progress, and make payments from their mobile phones.

This service is especially helpful for overseas Pakistanis and those hassle free work without visiting NADRA offices

Read More: NADRA introduces application status tracking feature on Pak-ID app

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Saturday introduced a new feature in its upgraded Pak-ID mobile application, enabling citizens to track the status of their applications online.

With this feature, citizens no longer need to visit NADRA centres to obtain or update identity documents.

All services related to CNICs, B-Forms, and Family Registration Certificates (FRCs) are now available through the Pak-ID mobile app.