NADRA opens counter at Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia

Pakistani citizens residing in Saudi Arabia can get their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis renewed by visiting the NADRA counter in Pakistan embassy in Riyadh.

The move has been taken by the Interior Ministry to provide relief to overseas Pakistanis.

The Mission has a fully functional NADRA office that provides all types of NADRA services including NICOP, CNIC, CRC, FRC and Biometric Verification of Succession Certificate.

The NADRA mobile registration team will be available on May 24 and 25 (Friday, and Saturday). The services will remain active from 8 in the morning to 4pm according to Saudi Arabia’s time.

NICOP is issued to citizens of Pakistan who are residing abroad and are nationals of a country that has a dual nationality arrangement with Pakistan. Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for NICOP and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa.

Pakistani citizens are required to bring their old cards and a copy of their passport while visiting the embassy to apply for passport renewal.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority introduced an ‘All-in-One’ digital identity kit, integrating cutting-edge biometric authentication features into a single device.

According to a statement, the achievement – spearheaded by experts from NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) and NADRA Technology Research (NTR) – represents a significant advancement in digital identity management.