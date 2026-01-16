NADRA opens new registration centre in Karachi's Malir Cantonment

KARACHI: A state-of-the-art National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Registration Centre has been established in Malir Cantonment, with services officially commencing from 15 January.

Major General Adnan Sultan visited the newly inaugurated centre, where Director General NADRA Regional Head Office Karachi, Aamir Ali Khan, provided a detailed briefing on the facilities available and the public service delivery system in place.

To facilitate citizens, the centre has been equipped with four one-window counters, with the capacity to process between 120 and 150 tokens daily.

The facility also includes a dedicated counter for thalassaemia testing, a counter for Pak-Identity (Pak-ID) services, a separate desk for the issuance of succession certificates, and a self-service counter to further enhance public convenience.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) begun offering identity documentation and CNIC renewal services through selected e-Sahulat franchises across the country.

Responding to queries about the range of services available and the locations where these facilities can be accessed, NADRA spokesperson Shabahat Ali Syed said that while registrations of marriages, divorces, births and deaths are increasing, public reporting of these events remains comparatively low.

He added that, to address this gap, NADRA has agreed with Radio Pakistan to raise public awareness regarding the importance of timely registration of vital life events.