NADRA: Mobile-based union council registration now available in Larkana, TMK

Following its successful rollout in Karachi East and Shaheed Benazirabad, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has extended the mobile-based union council registration facility to Larkana and Tando Muhammad Khan as well.

Under this initiative, citizens no longer need to visit union council offices to register births, deaths, marriages, or divorces. Instead, they can complete the required documentation, submit their application through the NADRA Pak ID Mobile App, and receive the relevant certificate from the comfort of their homes.

Authorities said work is under way to extend this facility to other areas, adding that it will soon be available across the entire province of Sindh.

On Wednesday, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) launched a facial recognition-based biometric verification facility.

The definition of biometric verification has been broadened through amendments to the National Identity Card laws. Citizens can now access biometric verification using facial recognition via the Pak ID Mobile App.

From January 20, NADRA centres will start issuing biometric verification certificates based on facial recognition. According to a spokesperson, citizens can obtain the certificate for a nominal fee whenever needed.

If fingerprint verification cannot be completed, citizens will be directed to the nearest NADRA registration centre. Once facial recognition is successfully conducted, NADRA will issue the certificate.

The certificate will include the holder’s photograph, CNIC number, name, father’s name, a unique tracking ID, and a QR code. NADRA has also requested relevant government and private institutions to take necessary measures for the implementation of this facility.