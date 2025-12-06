How to change address on CNIC using PakID app?

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued guidelines to help citizens update or change the address on their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) using the PakID mobile application.

In a statement posted on social media, NADRA said that citizens can now update their address either through the PakID app or by visiting their nearest NADRA Registration Centre.

According to the guidelines, applicants must provide one of the following documents as proof of the new address:

Electricity, gas, or water bill in the applicant’s name, or in the name of their parents or spouse.

Domicile certificate, property documents or society allotment letter or verified tenancy agreement are also acceptable for address update.

Citizens may submit their application along with the required documents through the PakID mobile app or by visiting the nearest NADRA office.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, in cooperation with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has introduced a new system for fingerprint confirmation, ARY News reported.

Those who want to get new passports can confirm their fingerprints using the NADRA Pak-ID mobile app anytime and anywhere.

If someone encounters a problem confirming their fingerprints, they can use the facial recognition facility on the app.

To submit an application for a new passport, visit the online web portal. When you reach the fingerprint phase, log in to the PAK-ID mobile app.

Next, select “Online Passport” after entering the biometric verification section. After this, enter your passport tracking ID and Identity Card number, and confirm your fingerprints and facial recognition through the app.