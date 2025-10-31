NADRA, PEC partner to modernize Engineering Council’s digital services

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) on Friday signed an agreement regarding cooperation in modern technology, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the agreement aims to promote modern technology within the PEC’s system. It will also bring improvement to the PEC’s digital services.

NADRA will provide secure data hosting and digital systems to the PEC.

Additionally, NADRA will assist the PEC in the preparation of software and applications.

Furthermore, NADRA will provide a secure digital facility for the PEC’s election system.

Earlier, the NADRA has taken another initiative to facilitate citizens by kicking off the online registration of Nikah (marriage) in a Union Council (UC), NADRA announced in its social media post.

According to NADRA, any citizen can register their Nikah in the respective UC through the Pak-ID mobile app. Later, the citizen can download the marriage registration certificate into the ID wallet of the mobile app.

Initially, the facility has been provided in three districts of Punjab: Chakwal, Jhelum, and Nankana Sahib. Now, the citizens of 71 UCs of Chakwal, 44 UCs of Jhelum, and 65 UCs of Nankana Sahib can access the facility from the comfort of their homes.

Under a phased program, the facility will be provided across the country very soon.