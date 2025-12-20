NADRA provides another facility to people of Karachi

KARACHI: Keeping tradition of bringing ease and facilitating the customers, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has made its centre at Karachi Shahrah e Quaideen functional for all day from 8 am to 10 pm, ARY News reported.

The NADRA from December 22, coming Monday is going to start evening shift at Karachi Shahrah e Quaideen which will run from 3 pm afternoon to 10 pm night.

The latest facilitation will help citizens registration more easy.

The NADRA always striving making people service more better.

As per the new timings at NADRA centre Shahra-e-Quaideen.

Morning Shift will run from 8 am morning to 3 pm afternoon.

Evening Shift will run from 3 pm afternoon to 10 pm night.

Earlier, the NADRA has announced a special initiative for minority communities in Pakistan in connection with World Minorities Day.

In a social media post, NADRA said it has launched a dedicated registration drive for minority communities across the country to facilitate their documentation and registration.

The campaign aims to ensure that members of minority groups have their records updated and accurate. The special drive will remain active from December 18 to December 23, 2025.

This initiative reflects NADRA’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and providing equal services to all citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.

As part of the drive, NADRA Mobile Registration Vans will visit minority communities to make the registration process more accessible and convenient.

Additionally, NADRA set up designated counters at its centres, where special representatives have been assigned to assist members of minority communities throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, NADRA has rolled out a special facility for Pakistani citizens residing in Saudi Arabia.

A mobile registration team of NADRA is visiting Saudi Arabia in coordination with the Pakistan Embassy, aiming to provide special services to overseas Pakistanis.

The NADRA service will be available in Dammam on 19 and 20 December 2025 (Friday and Saturday), from 8:00am to 3:00pm local time, at Tamimi New Camp, Dhahran, Eastern Province.