NADRA provides birth, death registration in THESE Sindh cities

KARACHI: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has provided birth, death, marriage and divorce registration facility online while six cities of Sindh enjoy this modern facility, ARY News reported.

Through this NADRA facility anyone can register birth, death, marriage and divorce through its Pak-ID mobile app.

In Sindh, NADRA has provided this service in Karachi East, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Tando Muhmmad Khan and Tando Allahyar.

After this facility, the citizens don’t need to visit union councils. Whereas, the citizen just needed to complete documents based on your need whether it be birth, death, marriage and divorce certificate, while submit it through the NADRA’s Pak-ID app and receive your desired certificate at your home.

Furthermore, the NADRA is working on providing the crucial facility to other areas of Sindh whereas soon the facility will be available all across Sindh.

Earlier, continuing its efforts to provide essential services to the public, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a verification facility for the buying and selling of registered vehicles in Sindh.

NADRA launched this initiative in partnership with the Sindh government. Under the new system, vehicles and cars can now be verified through the NADRA’s Pak ID mobile application.

This allows citizens to verify a vehicle’s details from the comfort of their homes using the app.

Once the vehicle’s credentials are confirmed through the app, citizens can proceed with the remaining registration phases at the respective provincial departments.

For further information, citizens can visit the official NADRA website or contact their helpline by dialing 1777.